Kano government promotes 187 civil servants, retires 18

Kano State Government yesterday said over 18 workers in the mainstream civil service had retired from the state service, while 187 others were promoted in the month of September 2021 respectively.

The Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Bello Mohammad Kiru, disclosed this yesterday shortly after the commission’s routine meeting for senior staff promotion exercise held at the conference hall of the commission.

Kiru further explained that those who retired from the service of the state government were senior and junior staff due to age or reaching 35 years in active service.

According to him, about six conversion cases and 11 transfers of service were treated during the meeting, as he appealed to the relevant MDAs seeking promotion of their staff to ensure proper documentation and scrutiny of the documents to verify that all are intact before forwarding to the commission for their own interest.

The chairman expressed appreciation to members of the commission under the leadership of the Permanent Secretary of the commission, Alhaji Sani AbdullahiKofar Mata, for working assiduously towards achieving the desire objectives.

The Permanent Secretary, Mata, on his own, implore those promoted to reciprocate the kind gesture of the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, for approving the promotion exercise despite the current situation in the country, were some states cannot afford to pay salary as at when due, and charged them to put in their best at their various stations for accelerated development in the state.