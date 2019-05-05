<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has on Sunday, paid the sum of thirty million naira, (N30m), for the dowry of one thousand, five hundred brides, (1500), chosen across 44 local government areas in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, Ganduje said that part of the money would be used to buy sets of beds, side mirrors, wardrobes and mattresses for each couple after the mass wedding on Sunday.

Moreover, N20,000 would be given by the state government as dowry for every bride.

The statement as obtained by newsmen reads, “While dowry would be paid, it is also part of the magnanimous engagement by the state government that complete sets of beds, side mirrors, wardrobes and mattresses would all be provided for each couple.

“A complete set of cushion chairs would also be given to each and every couple, which includes three-seater chairs and other side chairs. Window blinds and plastic carpets will also be provided.

“New clothing materials, popularly called ‘Shadda’ would be provided for all the would-be husbands, so that they can appear as happily wedded grooms, showcasing their happiness to families, friends and well wishers.”

Anwar said it was the hope of the government that what is provided for the couples would go a long way in serving as relief for them after the marriage.