Alhaji Munir Sanusi, the chief of staff to the Emir of Kano, has confirmed the receipt of the query issued to Emir Muhammad Sanusi II by the Kano state government.

The Kano State Government has dethroned the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

This was announced by Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, the special adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on media.


The Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji, also made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Tanko-Yakasai said the Kano State Executive Council unanimously approved the dethronement of Sanusi.

