The Kano State Government has dethroned the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.
This was announced by Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, the special adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on media.
The Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji, also made the announcement on Monday afternoon.
Tanko-Yakasai said the Kano State Executive Council unanimously approved the dethronement of Sanusi.
