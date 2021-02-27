



Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed the closure of some Tertiary Institutions in the State with immediate effect.

Some of the Shools include are as follows: RMK College of Advanced and Remedial Studies T/Wada, School of Environmental Studies Gwarzo, School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Development (SORTED) Rano and ABCOAD Dambatta





With this instruction, all Students of the affected schools are advised to vacate the Campuses as soon as possible.

Date for School re-opening will be communicated later.

Recall that just on Friday the governor had ordered the closure of twelve female Secondary Schools across the state.