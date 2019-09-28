<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State Government on Saturday commended residents of the state for complying with the monthly environmental sanitation.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Tukur Makama, gave the commendation in Kano immediately after the monthly sanitation exercise.‎

Makama commended the people of the state for their compliance ‎and urged them to double their efforts in maintaining healthy environment.

‎“I want to thank the good people of Kano State for complying with this month’s sanitation exercise by staying at home and cleaning up their environment,” he said.‎

He also urged residents to come out en masse and actively participate in the statewide exercise. ‎

He warned that the state government would no longer tolerate the residents’ non-compliance with the monthly environmental sanitation.

He, however, stressed that cleaning of drains should be carried out on regular basis and not only on the sanitation days alone.

The permanent secretary also advised residents to dispose their waste properly and maintain regular sanitation.

‎He then warned residents, who turned dump sites into other uses to desist from the act.

Makama also directed Refuse management agency to come up with list of places without dump sites ‎and plans for government’s action.