



The Kano State Government, on Saturday, inaugurated the Enrollment Drive Campaign Committee (EDC) for the State and Local Governments, in order to enhance pupil enrollment in schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committees comprised both state and non state actors.

Speaking after the inauguration in Kano, the Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari-Bagwai, urged members of the committee to be committed in the discharge of their duties.

The SUBEB chairman also called for the unflinching support of members of the EDC committee, describing the task ahead of the committee as very enormous, demanding and challenging.

He disclosed that the key message for the EDC committee is to ‘advocate for increased parental demand for education’ through various strategies and promote the participation of stakeholders especially at community levels.

According to him, this is with a view to facilitating the attainment of the Social Development Goals (SDGs) in education.

In his remarks, the Permanent Member II of the board and committee’s chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Musa-Fagge, expressed commitment to ensure that members put in their best for the success of the their assignments.

He said the task ahead of the committee “is a sacrifice to the state and the country at large to bring the large number of out-of-school children especially girls to attend school”.

The EDC committee is being supported in Kano State by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in collaboration with UNICEF under its Girls Education Project (GEP) 3.

The committee has representatives from the Ministry for Women Affairs, Budget and Planning, Agency for Mass Education, CSOs, SBMCs and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

Among others are representatives of Education Secretaries, Council of Ulamas, traditional and community leaders.

The Director Social Mobilisation of SUBEB, Amina Umar, will serve as the state level committee Secretary.