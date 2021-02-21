



The Kano State Government on Sunday announced plans to float 200 buses Mass Transit Service in the metropolitan area of the state.

The move, according to the state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, is part of efforts to create an integrated transport system for Kano as emerging megacity.

Garba, who announced this in a statement, also said the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has directed the engagement of private investors and the Kano State Transport Authority (KASTA) for the immediate supply of 100 buses to commence the first phase of the programme before the end of 2021.





He said the measure is aimed at reducing the hardship of commuters in the absence of strong private transport system as well as to check the excesses of tricycle operators in the state.

The Commissioner said “the initiative is part of the state government’s plan to reform the transport system and management of transport infrastructure to meet its teeming population demand.”

According to him, in recognizing the need to improve the transport sector, “the state government is envisioned to provide a strategic planning platform to address transport needs of the metropolis.”