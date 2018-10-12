



Kano State Government on Thursday, donated relief materials worth N40 million to victims of flood disaster in Rimin Gado and Kabo Local Government Areas of the state.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, disclosed this while presenting the materials to the victims in Rimin Gado, headquarters of Rimin Gado Local Government Area.

According to him, the items in include, 685 bundles of zinc and 987 bags of cement.

He said in addition to the gesture, the state government had also donated N50,000 each to the families of five persons that lost their lives during the disaster while five persons that sustained injuries were given N30,000 each.

The deputy governor said the victims in Kabo Local Government Area had also received 848 bundles of zinc and 848 bags of cement.

“This is not compensation but an interim assistance to cushion the effective of the disaster.

“The state Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SERERA) has been directed to distribute the items within two days in two local government areas,”he said.

Gawuna said the state government had concluded arrangement to distribute the relief materials to flood victims in all the remaining affected areas.

The deputy governor, who assured the victims of more support, however cautioned people to desist from building structures along water ways.

“The state executive council will look into the cases of the additional victims recorded after the initial verification, as there is additional request of about N400 million.

Earlier in her remarks, the Director (operations) in SERERA, Hajiya Aisha Lawal, said at least, 329 victims would receive the assistance in Rimin Gado Local Government Area.

The state government had on Sept.17, confirmed the death of 31 people and destruction of 10, 000 houses during the flood disaster in15 local government areas of the state.