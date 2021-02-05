



The Kano State government has obtained a court order backing the closure of Sheikh Abduljabar Nasir Kabara’s mosque and Islamic center for alleged incitement in the state.

The order followed an oral exparte motion application by Wada A Wada (PSC) from the office of the Attorney General of Kano State and filed before the Chief Magistrate Court, seeking for the Court to close the preacher’s Mosque and all his other religious Centers as well as stop him from further preaching.

The court presided over by Chief Magistrate, Mohammed Jibrin, however granted the order and directed that security agencies ensure strict compliance with the order and deal decisively with any violators.

Jibrin said the mosque and Islamic center at Filling Mushe in Gwale Local government area should be closed pending the outcome of the investigation being conducted by the police and other security agencies in the state.





Meanwhile in an audio clip exchanging hands, the Islamic Preacher, Shiekh Kabara appealed to the state government for fear hearing and just in the ongoing investigation.

He also appealed to his teaming followers to be calm and law-abiding with government’s decision to shut down the mosque and its activities.

He challenged Islamic Scholars to educate him where he derailed in his preachings.

Recall that the Kano State government had barred the cleric, Sheikh Kabara from preaching in the state for his mode of teachings considered too incendiary.

The government also directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms to abstain from airing of such enflaming preachings, sermons, propagation and any other religious discussions in the interest of peace and tranquillity in the state.