The Director General of Kano State Hisba Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, the Chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Board, Malam Abba Koki, the Permanent Commissioner I at Kano State Shariah Commission, Abubakar Kandahar and Permanent Commissioner II at Zakkah and Hubsi Commission, Nazifi Inuwa, have resigned from their respective positions.

The four Islamic scholars submitted their resignation letters to the Secretary to the State Government yesterday through one Malam Umar Muhammad Tukur.

The four scholars in their resignation letters wished the Ganduje-led administration well in its undertakings.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, confirmed the resignations, saying their action was in line with the governor’s statement that he was going to dissolve all political appointees as his first tenure ends on May 29.