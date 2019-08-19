<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Permanent Secretary of Kano State Ministry of Health, Bala Usman, called on people, including women and children, to avail themselves of healthcare facilities across the 44 local government areas in the state for free healthcare services.

Usman made the call this during a press briefing on the second round of 2019 Maternal and New Born Child Health Week, which holds between August 17 to 23 across the state.

He stated that campaign on maternal and child health week is expected to take place in the 1,200 heath care centres and 40 hospitals in the state.

Usman said the campaign is a week-long event, during which arrangement of high impact and low cost intervention are offered to pregnant women and children under the age of five with the aim of boosting healthcare in the society.

The permanent secretary urged the people to allow their wives to visit healthcare facilities, adding that the free healthcare is a gesture of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to ensure good health of the Kano people.