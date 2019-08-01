<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kano-based firm, Triple C Motors Nigeria Limited, has written a petition to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), demanding payment of N86 million for the supply of seven vehicles to Fidelity Bank Plc.

The petition dated July 13, 2019, sighted by newsmen on Wednesday, was addressed to the Director, Consumer Protection Department, CBN, while the other one dated same day was addressed to the Head, Bank Examination Unit, NDIC, Abuja.

Both establishments acknowledged receipt of the letters on July 17.

Jubril Okutepa (SAN), wrote the petition on behalf of Triple C Limited.

The two separate letters written to CBN and NDIC were titled: “Complaint against Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc for aiding and abetting fraudulent transactions”.

In the letter to CBN, Okutepa stated that sometime in December, 2018, “One Hajia Aisha Bello, approached one of Triple C directors, Dr. Adamu Kukurl, through her company, Prudential Steps Savings & Loan in company of one Ade and Ibrahim Annas and requested for the supply of 7 (seven) vehicles valued at N86 million.

Consequently, the petitioner is demanding the immediate payment/release of the sum of N86m to Triple C Motors Limited.

Also, the firm is demanding the payment of N20 million as damages for illegally withholding the N86 million, as well as payment of all interest accrued.

It would be recalled that the FCT Command of the Nigerian Police had on Thursday, July 4, arraigned five persons before Justice Peter Affen, of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory over allegations bordering on criminal breach of trust, forgery and cheating.

Those docked were Blessing Oyelowo, Justina Okey-Meka a staff of Fidelity Bank Plc, Adeniyi Adeniran, Njoku Uchechukwu, Fidelity Bank plc, Prudential Steps LS Nigeria Ltd and others now at large.

They were arraigned on a five-count charge in a suit marked FHC/CR/894, dated July 3, 2019, in respect of the supply of the seven vehicles valued at N86 million.

The charge stated that Triple C Motors Nigeria Limited, acting through its Managing Director, Dr. Adamu Kukuri, had entrusted the defendants with one Sienna, one Toyota Camry, two Toyota Prado Jeeps, two Honda and one Toyota Corolla vehicles valued at N86,000,000 but some of the vehicles were “dishonestly converted to your personal use and sold the rest vehicles to different buyers and also converted the proceed; you thereby committed the offence of Criminal Breach of Trust contrary to Section 312 of the Panel Code”.

The defendants were also accused of committing the offence of cheating when they “fraudulently and dishonestly induced Triple C Motors Nigeria Ltd through the Managing Director, Dr. Adamu Kukuri, by presenting forged Fidelity Bank Plc letter of block fund/Irrevocable standing order dated 20th December, 2018, which made him deliver to you one Sienna, one Toyota Camry, two Toyota Prado Jeep, two Honda and one Toyota Corolla vehicles valued at N86,000,000.