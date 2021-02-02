



Kano State Fire Service said it saved 96 lives and property worth N49.6 million in 98 fire incidents in the state in January.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Muhammad said the fire incidents were recorded in the month of January in various parts of the state.





According to him, seven lives were lost and property worth N27.3 million were destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The Service responded to 72 rescue calls and 16 false alarms from residents of the state,” he added.

Muhammad attributed most of the fire incidents in the state to careless handling of cooking gas, use of inferior electrical appliances and poor wiring.

He advised residents to always handle fire with care to prevent fire outbreaks.