Kano fire service saves 81 lives, properties worth N60 million

The Kano State Fire Service has said it saved 81 lives and property worth a N60.6million in 80 fire incidents recorded in the state in November.

Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, gave the statistics in a statement released to newsmen on Sunday in Kano.

He said that 49 lives were lost and property worth N28.6 million was destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The service responded to 62 rescue calls and 19 false alarms from residents of the state,” he added.

Abdullahi attributed most of the fire incidents to careless handling of cooking gas and the use of inferior electrical appliances.

He advised residents to always handle fire with care to prevent outbreaks.

The PRO also urged parents to stop their wards from swimming in open water and monitor their movement.