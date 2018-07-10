The Kano State Fire Service on Tuesday said it had saved 122 lives and goods worth N50 million from 50 fire outbreaks in the state in June.

The Public Relations Officer of the the agency, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Mohammed, however, said that 16 lives were lost while 23 houses and 11 shops were razed by the inferno.

He also said that property valued at N23 million were destroyed by fire during the period, while the service received 88 rescue calls and 15 false alarms from residents.

He said use of inferior electrical materials; use of boiling ring in dwelling houses; road accidents; poor handling of electrical appliances and cooking were the major causes of the inferno.

The spokesman advised the general public to be careful with fire and stop storing petroleum products in their cars and houses to avert fire outbreaks.