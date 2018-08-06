The Kano State Fire Service on Monday said it saved 122 lives and goods worth N80 million from 29 fire outbreaks in the state in July.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano.

Mohammed, however, said that 10 lives were lost while nine houses and 20 shops were razed in the fire outbreaks.

He said that property valued at N20 million was destroyed during the period while the service received 83 rescue calls and 22 false alarms from residents during the month.

The PRO said that the use of inferior electrical materials, use of boiling rings, accidents, as well as poor handling of electrical appliances and cooking gas were the major causes of the inferno.

He advised the general public to be careful in how they were handling fire and advised them to stop storing petroleum products in their homes to avert fire outbreaks.