



Three female students from Kano have excelled at the National Mathematics competition organised recently in Abuja by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office.

The Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, who disclosed this while receiving the students, on Tuesday, in Kano, remarked that they were from public schools.

The students are Bilkisu Hamza from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Rano Dawaki; Humaira Yusuf from GGSS Mairo Tijjani; and Safiyya Abdulrahman from GGSS Madobi.

The students succeeded in the competition from the state level to the zonal and the national level, where they won gold, silver and bronze medals.

“This success by Kano female students is a clear indication that we have potential in our public schools. Therefore, they deserve commendation from all angles.

“This is an achievement that we need to be proud of because it came at a time when we focused more on girl child education and also free and compulsory primary to secondary school education in the state.





“The zonal directors and principals of those schools, where the three students came from, and all those that contributed toward the success also deserve commendation. It has shown that they are doing very well,” he said.

The commissioner assured that the three winners of the competition would be presented to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the next executive council meeting for his blessings.

He added that the presentation aimed to encourage the winners to work hard and motivate their colleagues to put more effort so that they could also succeed someday.

While congratulating the parents of the winners, Kiru urged them to redouble their efforts in giving the students the needed attention and care, especially on their education.

The students commended their parents, teachers, and the state government for all the necessary support to succeed.