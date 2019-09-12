<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSSMB) is making effort to ensure the success of free education and compulsory introduced by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the state.

The executive secretary of the board, Dr. Bello Shehu, said this while speaking with journalists during a workshop to build the capacity of stakeholders in the education sector in state held in on Sunday.

He said that the state governor promised to give free education at his swearing in ceremony, adding that in order to give qualitative education, “you have to ensure that your staff will do better for the success of the programme”.

Shehu said they were organising the workshops in three zones in the state for teachers to understand what it means to give free and compulsory education in the state and reduce communication gaps.

He said the staff and directors would assist to enlighten teachers in schools across the state to ensure both stakeholders would be on the same page.