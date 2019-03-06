



The Kano State Government has spent N99 million on the empowerment of 4,983 butchers, the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has said.

Ganduje stated this in Kano on Tuesday during the empowerment ceremony of the butchers at the Government House, Kano.

‎According to him, the gesture was to enable the beneficiaries to improve their businesses.

‎Ganduje Said that the beneficiaries were selected from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the State.

The governor said that the state government had so far empowered over 956,000 people in the state as part of effort to enhance the socio-economic status of the beneficiaries.

Ganduje said that each of the 4,983 beneficiaries would receive N20,000 to improve their business.‎

He used the occasion to thank electorate for re-electing President Muhammad Buhari and for voting all National Assembly candidates from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

‎The governor ‎appealed to the electorate to turnout en mass during the governorship and state assembly elections on March‎ 9 to elect all APC candidates.

‎In his remarks, the Commissioner of Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, said the state government had succeeded in fulfilling its campaign promises.

Garba also urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money to improve their businesses.