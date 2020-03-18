<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The ‘chief singer’ of Kano emirate council, Naziru Ahmad, popularly known as Naziru Sarkin Waka, has resigned his appointment following the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

Mr Ahmad’s resignation followed that of the principal private secretary to the deposed emir, Mujtaba Abba, who also resigned recently.

Both men were appointed by the deposed emir. Ahmad, also, did not disclose the reason behind his voluntary resignation.

In a letter he addressed to the Secretary, Kano emirate council, he said: “I write formally to inform you that from Monday March 13th, 2020, I have voluntarily resigned my appointment as ‘Sarkin Wakar San Kano’ with effect from 13th March 2020.

“This is to humbly appreciate my appointment and express my loyalty to not only the council, but the state as well.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude for the said appointment and opportunity to served with the Emirate council for the past one year, I has been a rewarding experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”





Earlier, before the appointment of Ahmad in 2019, the deposed emir was criticised for appointing famous singer, Korede Bello, as the emirate ‘s official singer.

However, Sanusi’s chief of staff, Munir Sanusi, later denied the appointment of Bello.

Ahmad sang many songs to laud Sanusi while he was a Governor Central Bank of Nigeria. In some of his songs, he predicted Sanusi to be the next Emir of Kano after Ado Bayero.

Also, in 2019 general election, Ahmad sang a song in support of Abba Yusuf of opposition Peoples Democratic Party and also called for President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the controversial Kano rerun election.

Ahmad was later arrested and detained for alleged violation of the state’ censorship laws “for releasing a song without following laid rules and regulations.”

The long political tussle between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Sanusi, came to an end when the former deposed him recently and ‘banished’ him to Nasarawa. A court has since released Sanusi from his ‘detention’.