Kano State Government on Monday announced the immediate removal of Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II as the of Emir of Kano.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, who announced the removal/dethronement said the government of Umar Ganduje is announcing the removal of Emir of Kano as the Emir of Kano.

Usman Alhaji said the Emir is been removed for his total disrespect to the lawful instructions from the government and the lawful authorities.

“We are removing him for his disrespect for lawful instructions from the office of the Governor and lawful authorities including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organized by the government without any lawful justification which amount yo total insubordination”.





”It is on record and in so many Instance Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ii has been found breaching part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.“

“This removal is made after due consultations with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section, 13 of the Kano State Emirate law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

”The removal was reached in order yo safeguard the sanctity culture and tradition religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.”

Usman Alhaji said Governor Ganduje had called on the general public to remain calm, law-abiding and go about their normal businesses while the new Emir would be announced soon.