Governor Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano State has disclosed that discussions were ongoing to resolve the crisis between the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, and the state government.

The governor had earlier in the month accused Sanusi of alleged financial misappropriation of N2.4 billion.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission had disclosed that it had uncovered over N2.4 billion, allegedly misappropriated by the Emir between 2014 and 2017.

A preliminary report of the investigation carried out by the commission, signed by its Chairman, Mr Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, had raised four cardinal issues, bordering on indictment, the amount involved, obstruction of investigation and recommendations.

Ganduje had recently been quoted as saying only a public apology to him and the people of Kano by the Emir for dragging the Emirate council into politics will make the reconciliation yield positive results.

The governor also wants the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to withdraw all litigations challenging the Kano State Government over the creation of the new emirates.

“Emir Muhammad Sanusi has a moral burden to publicly apologise to Governor Ganduje to withdraw all court cases he is personally sponsoring against the government.

“This will indeed, demonstrate his readiness to embrace peace for the overall interest of Kano and good people of the state.

“When these are done, the reconciliation will not only become sweetest but very rewarding,” Ganduje had said through Mallam Muhammad Garba, former Commissioner for Information, in a statement.

When asked if it is true that he was insisting on removing the Emir, he asked:

“Who told you that…Discussions are still going on.” Ganduje also debunked claims that gorilla swallowed N6.8 million from the state zoo, saying there was no gorilla in the zoo.

“You know l already directed the anticorruption agency in Kano to wade into the issue and they are still investigating. But all l can say now is that preliminary reports indicate that there was armed robbery at the zoo and not the issue of gorilla.

Asked if he was surprised that the zoo officials kept that huge amount in the zoo, Ganduje said, “Well the outcome of the investigation will let us know what actually happened, but l am sure that there is something wrong anyway.”

Meanwhile, a leading clan in Kano traditional leadership structure, Yolawa, has called on the governor to immediately reverse his decision to create four new emirates.

The group said Ganduje’s action is capable of breeding discord, disharmony and tension within the traditional structure of the state.

In a statement, the clan categorically rejected the new emirates on account that the establishment did not represent the yearnings and aspirations of a vast majority of Kano citizens.

The statement was signed by Bashir Othman Tofa, (chairman) and Alhaji Muhammad Bashari Abubakar (secretary) as well as over 25 very prominent members of the clan.

The group insisted that the new emirates did not conform with historical realities.

“From religious and cultural stand points, the bay’a (allegiance) is paid to a single authority only. The Yolawa, under their leader, the Madaki, have always pledged their allegiance to the Emir of Kano”

“In terms of hierarchy, the position of Sarkin Shanu ranks higher than that Sarkin Karaye. Under the proposed new emiral arrangements, Sarkin Shanu is being subordinated to ‘Sarkin Karaye’, which is an aberration” the clan stated.