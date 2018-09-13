Kano Emirate Council is working on a bill to tackle rampant divorce cases and compel husbands take full responsibilities of their families.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sunusi II made the disclosure at a media interactive session on Wednesday in Abuja.

The emir spoke on the sideline of a conference tagged: ‘Harnessing Demographic Dividend (DD) for sustainable development in Nigeria, the role of religious leaders,’ organised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Represented by Talban Kano, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim, the Emir said the council would no longer tolerate situations in which men marry and divorce their wives without taking responsibility of raising their children.

He said that the committee working on the bill is about rounding up and would soon submit it to the state House of Assembly for legislative process.

According to him, if the bill is passed and assented to by the executive, the issue of street children will also be curtailed.

“We have set up committee comprising of reputable judges, Islamic scholars and academics to work on a bill that will give rise to responsible family life.

“The attitude of our men who marry and divorce any how without taking responsibility of children from such marriages, will be tackled,” he stressed.

He added that the law would tackle the abandonment of wives and children in the emirate.

Sunusi expressed the hope that with time, the initiative would be spread to other states of the federation to ensure decent family that would provide basic needs of life to dependents.

Earlier, the Chairman, National Population Commission, Mr Eze Duruiheoma said he was overwhelmed by the acceptability of the DD in the country, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Duruiheoma stated that achieving DD is, however, not automatic as certain conditions including education, as such there was need to review the Nigerian education system.

He said that the 6-3-3-4 system of education adopted in 1988 should be reviewed to meet current technological needs of the country.