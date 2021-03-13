



The Tijjaniya Islamic sect has selected the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as its leader in Nigeria.

This occurred on Friday at the annual gathering of the sect in in Sokoto.

The Tijjaniyya sect has members across West, North and East Africa.

Sanusi’s grandfather, who was also Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi I, was the first leader of the sect in Nigeria.

After his death, the sect broke into two factions following the selection of Isiyaka Rabiu as his successor. The other faction rallied behind Dahiru Bauchi and they stuck to their different ways until Rabiu’s death.

On Friday, members and leaders of the two groups met in Sokoto and selected Sanusi as their new leader.

Bauchi was among top leaders of the sect in Nigeria at the event.





Speaking with newsmen from Sokoto, a member, Ahmed Almustapha, said all the members were happy with the selection.

“This is a welcome development, we all accept the selection of Sanusi as the new leader of Tijjaniya. With him, the sect will be united again.

“Sanusi is well educated both in Islamic and western education. His leadership will makes the sect stronger and with unity among us,” Almustapha said.

Newsmen extensively reported how the outspoken ex-CBN governor was banished to Loko Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in line with tradition and for peace to reign in Kano.

This was after his conflict with the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who sought to curb his powers by creating additional emirates, a move resisted by Mr Sanusi.