Kano residents have resorted to praying for Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner of the state’s supplementary governorship elections on Saturday.

A resident of Rijiyar Zaki quarters in the state, Engr Ahmad Nafiu, said they would remain prayerful that the choice became the best for the state.

He explained that INEC was a professional body that might have gone extra mile to achieve what it did, especially with the nature of the state.

Another resident, Malam Musa Abdallah, also said that Muslims were expected to believe in destiny and Ganduje should be considered as one.

He prayed to God to guide the Governor to do the best for the benefit of the state.

Women were also not left out as Malama Amina Muhammed, a housewife, said that though she was neutral about who would win the elections, there was need to pray for Ganduje now that he had emerged victorious.

She enjoined all residents, including the opposition, to support the administration to build Kano.

Amina said that “side talks at this moment will not change the situation. Whatever God wills will surely come to pass so let’s not loose our belief.”

NAN reports that on Sunday evening in Kano, INEC declared Ganduje as the winner of the supplementary elections in Kano.

The governorship elections in Kano, held two weeks ago, was declared inconclusive by the INEC due to irregularities.