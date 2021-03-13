



A founding member of the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) and later Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Muhammadu Dauda Dangalan has died after a protracted illness.

Hundreds of sympathisers attended the funeral prayers held at his residence in Fagge quarters in Kano metropolis and was later buried at Kofar Mazugal cemetery Saturday evening.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state described the death of the prominent First and Second Republics politician as the downfall of a pillar of true democracy.

Dangalan, whose political life and struggle were identified with the proletariats, Talakawas, was a renowned Democrat whose political life started from the First Republic, or even beyond, governor said, “…was active, committed and humane towards emancipation of the poor people in the society.”

The news of the death, the governor lamented, “Was shocking, shocking and shocking. It is not overstatement to say, the likes of Dangalan are few in the nation’s democracy. We dearly, lost a political leader, who led by example.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I am extending our heartfelt grief over the death of Malam Dauda Dangalan, to his immediate family, Kano state and to the entire poor people across Nigeria. A real emancipator answered the Call of Our Creator.

“Alhaji Dauda Dangalan of blessed memory, was a shining example of genuine fight for the poor people in all political dispensations he witnessed. We really missed a rare gem. Who understood the relationship between democracy and good governance,” says the governor.

While praying for Allah’s Blessing and Forgiveness, for the reposed soul of the deceased, Ganduje called on Dangalan’s family members to always take a leaf from him, adding that “May Almighty Allah forgive all his shortcomings while alive and reward his good deeds with Jannatul Fiddaus.”

In his last interview with a national daily in 2018, Dangalan gave an insight of how he ventured into politics and the creation of NEPU and PRP.

“We started by forming a social group called Taron Masu Zumunta (TMZ), with Malam Abba Mai Kwaru as founder and leader. The objective of the group was to assist its members at times of bereavement or stand by them during marriage ceremonies. Malam Jibril, Professor Sani’s father, was the treasurer while I served as financial secretary. Musa Kaura was the secretary of the group.





“We later started thinking of floating a political party, and both Malam Aminu Kano and Abba Mai Kwaru supported the idea. That was how the Northern Elements Progressives Union (NEPU) was floated, with the manifesto: dignity to humanity.

“The manifesto was informed by divine injunction for social justice and dignity to humanity. It geared towards answering the questions – Why are human beings being maltreated? Why injustice, forced labour and slavery? It became popular.

“We took it upon ourselves to create awareness about the manifesto within 10 years before seeking for elective positions. According to the constitution of the party at that time, once a leader was chosen, he would gather party officials and other people he wanted to work with for approval. Anybody the party officials objected to was removed and an alternative sought for.

” The major idea behind the NEPU was to enlighten Nigerians, especially northerners, that God created this nation for them; as such, they must be given their rights as citizens, not as slaves. The success we recorded made people to accept the party. But when it became more popular with massive followers, there was persecution of its members to get them to renounce the idea. I was elected the first leader of the party in Fagge.”

He listed Other founding members as Abbah Mai Kwaru, Joseph Idowu, Magaji Danbatta, Adamu Danjaji, who was our treasurer. We had our first sitting in the residence of Abba Mai Kwaru in Fagge.

“When the ban on political parties was lifted, we decided to come together and form the PRP. I was one of the founding leaders of the party. I was a member of the committee assigned the responsibility to design the emblem, flag, motto of the party and all that. The meeting was convened at Malam Aminu Kano’s residence. But the committee that was given the task to come up with the slogan, logo and flag met at the GRA.

“I have forgotten the name of the person in whose house we had the meeting. Myself, Lili Gabari, and one representative from Gumel, Ibrahim Wada, who became the deputy to our leader, Musa Iliyasu, who had been deputy to a governorship aspirant, the late Sabo Bakin Zuwo, were members.

“We had the convention in Kazaure, where Salihi Iliyasu and Ibrahim Tsoho were selected as governorship and deputy governorship candidates, respectively. However, the National Electoral Commission later disqualified them. That was how Abubakar Rimi got the ticket to contest in the 1979 election on the platform of the party”