Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has enjoined the political class to desist from politicising the recently inaugurated policy on free and compulsory basic and secondary education in the state.

Gawuna, while speaking at the end of a two-day Education Summit held in the state, warned that the new policy was not about politics, but about the overall well being and progress of the state.

“Whoever wants to see Kano move to the next level must commend and support this landmark program,” Gawuna said.

He also assured that beneficiaries of the education programme would not be based on political consideration.

Gawuna further said that the Schools -Based Management Committees (SBMC) had been reinvigorated and expanded to include women, adding that this inclusion would create room for the greater reception of the programme by various communities in the state.

The deputy governor acknowledged that the government was looking at the possibility of replicating the education summit at the local governments level, noting that the government would do every thing possible to enlighten people on the benefits of the education summit.