Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has has lucked down Kano for seven days beginning from 10 pm on Thursday 16 March, 2020.

The governor made the announcement after a meeting with various stakeholders in the state and the state security council on Tuesday.

“From Thursday 16th April by 10pm Kano is locked down for the benefit of all in the state.

“All markets are closed and all public gatherings are banned. The lockdown is for 7 days.





We then wait and see what will come up. We are hoping that Allah will see us through” Ganduje stated.

More so, Kano state government also confirmed an additional COVID-19 patient.

The state ministry of health announced this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

With this, the number of confirmed Corona Virus cases in Kano rises to four.