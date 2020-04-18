<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State government and Management of Bayero University Kano have described as mischievous and misleading social media reports alleging that the Chairman of the state Fund Raising Committee on COVID-19, the Vice Chancellor, Bayero University, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement by the state’s commissioner for Information Malam Muhammad Garba who is also a member of the committee said the report is fake, adding that Professor Bello was never at any point suspected of contracting the disease.

“It is orchestrated just to mislead the public. The chairman is not suspected of contracting the virus talk less of being tested and found positive for the virus,” the statement added.





Malam Garba explained that Prof. Bello is not a member of the state Task Force on COVID-19 but the chairman of the 40-member Fund Raising Committee and has not had contact with members of the Task Force.

The commissioner said the state government remains open on the situation of the disease and will continue to keep the public updated with any developing issue concerning the pandemic.

BUK had earlier in a statement signed by Lamara Garba, the secretary to the Registrar on Publication and Publicity said the VC is hale and hearty, urging the public to disregard the report which it said was the work of mischief makers.