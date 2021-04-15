



The Kano State Government has confirmed that the death of 10 people as a result of the consumption of substandard juice drinks in the state.

Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who disclosed the latest mortality figure in a video message to the residents of the state, stated that so far 400 patents have been admitted in different medical facilities in the state on account of complications associated with the drink.

Dr Tsanyawa lamented that over 50 of these cases were currently undergoing kidney-related treatments in different government hospitals in the state, adding that: ‘This fake and substandard product has telling effects on the kidney and vital organs of the body.’





He cautioned that ‘due to excessive heat that coincided with the Ramadan, there are possibilities of urge for high patronage of juices, and we want to use this opportunity to caution residents to be on the watch out.’

As a precautionary measure, he charged residents against consuming unregistered juices during the Ramadan, while assuring that the state government was doing everything possible to bring the situation under control.

A couple of weeks ago, Kano recorded an outbreak of illness arising from the consumption of the poisoned juice drinks.