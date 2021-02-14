



The Kano State Government says it would no longer tolerate the sabotage of its efforts in the state’s educational sector, according to Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, the state’s Commissioner of Education.

He pledged that the full wrath of the law awaited anyone identified as sabotaging the efforts of government and others supporting the development of education in the state.

Sanusi-kiru handed down the warning in a statement issued to newsmen, on Sunday, in Kano, by Aliyu Yusuf, the Public Relations Officer in the ministry.

The statement quoted the Commissioner as disclosing this at a one-Day Pre-Visioning meeting with the School Based Management Committees (SBMC) and other stakeholders on their engagement, organised by the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Kano Project.

Sanusi-Kiru urged the leadership of SBMC to ensure maximum efficiency in the discharge of their responsibilities, saying that the committee had a vital role to play in the general upliftment of education in the state.





The commissioner noted that the AGILE project was one of the World Bank’s projects that focuses on promoting Girl Child Education across the benefiting states, explaining that the state had made all the necessary arrangements for the successful take-off of the project.

He expressed appreciation over the idea of the meeting, as it would guide the SBMC and other stakeholders, on how best to contribute to the success of the project and other educational support activities.

The State’s Project Coordinator of the Kano AGILE, Malam Ado Tafida-Zango, disclosed that the meeting was part of preparations for the forthcoming Visioning meeting which was aimed at guiding the participants on how to develop modalities and ideas for the overall success of the project.

He revealed that arrangements had been made for a visioning meeting, with the Stakeholders, in the three Senatorial zones of the state, with a view to coming up with a working tool that would be used as a guide.

A World Bank Consultant, Dr. Zainab Gwadabe, appealed to the participants to open up their minds and come up with meaningful ideas that could be used in the state, even after the expiration of the AGILE Project.