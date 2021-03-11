



The councillor representing Guringawa ward of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano State, Muslihu Yusuf Ali, has appointed 18 people to serve as his aides.

In a letter of the appointment sighted by newsmen, the councillor said the appointees are to help him in discharging his responsibilities to ensure development in the area.

“This is to notify the general public of the appointment of my aides.

“Their responsibilities are to assist me to discharge my responsibility in various endeavours to ensure development, progress, welfare, security and wellbeing of Guringawa community,” he said.





Those appointed are Sulaiman Ibrahim Bako as Personal Assistant (PA), Yahaya Abdu Yahaya as Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Kamalu Garba LY as New Media Team and Usama Umar Zubair as Special Adviser on Religious Affairs.

Other positions are S.A Empowerment and Humanitarian Affairs, S.A Social Media, S.A NGOs and Social Investment, S.A Political Affairs among many other positions

Newsmen gathered that the aides will be inaugurated on Thursday at the Kumbotso Local Government Area’s secretariat.