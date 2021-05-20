Bashir Abdullahi Kutama, Chairman of Gwarzo Local Government Area in Kano State, has raised concerns over the influx of Zamfara-based miners into his locality for illegal mining operations.

The Chairman raised the alarm during a town hall meeting on Thursday with representatives of security agencies, village heads, transport unions and sections of the public.

The meeting was intended to streamline modalities to improve and strengthen security of lives and property in his area.

Kutama told his audience that he had recently introduced a migrants registration system in all parts of the local government, directing traditional leaders to form security watch committees in their respective communities.





He added that the local government management was taking adequate precautionary security measures to protect lives and property, especially given the fact that they share a common boundary with Katsina State.

He urged local residents to promptly report any strange and unknown face to the nearest security authority for further investigation

Speaking, representatives of the Police, DSS, Civil Defence and NDLEA, among others present, applauded the commitment of the Chairman for adopting a proactive security management system.

The District Head of Gwarzo, Barde Kerarriya, Alh Shehu Kabiru Bayero, appealed to the people to pray for peace and prosperity in Gwarzo and Nigeria at large.

Other notable personalities who spoke at the occasion included a former Commissioner of Finance, Alh Ibrahim Danazumi Gwarzo, and the Vice Chairman of the council, Ibrahim Abdullahi Yawale, among others.