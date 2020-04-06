<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee constituted by governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state submitted its interim report on Monday, saying it had raised almost N400m.

Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, as a Co-Chair of Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata, said the total cash at hand that was already in the Committee’s bank account stands at N364,695,700.5k.

Other items like foodstuffs, preventive items, among others were also given by individuals, groups and corporate organisations. He made mention of Lebanese Community in Kano, that contributed worth over One Hundred Million Naira (N100m) foodstuffs and other items, among other philanthropists who also did well in this respect.

He also disclosed other segments of the society that made their contributions, like members of the National Assembly from members of the State Assembly, Commissioners, corporate bodies, business community, other philanthropists among others.

Governor Ganduje commended the good work and assured that very soon the Committee would start distributing those items to the identified potential beneficiaries, who stand at 300,000 households and other special clusters like Orphanage homes, as disclosed by the Committee.

He reveals that he was satisfied with the distribution modalities proposed by the Committee, while commending the efforts put by members of the committee and assuring that their work would continue as a committe.





To further maintain the proactive measures taken by the state government, in the face of the current global threat of the deadly disease, Ganduje said “We are extending the stay-at-home break given to our workers in the state. Because it is evidently clear to all that Nigeria is still recording more cases, with the number of 5 deaths.”

Earlier in the day the governor was at Sani Abacha Stadium where Dangote Foundation is constructing 500-bedded Isolation Centre. The Centre is already half way completed with 250 Male Section completed. While the remaining part of 250 beds would be ready by tomorrow, Tuesday, according to the Project Manager of Dangote Foundation, Sanusi Ahmad AndulKadir.

Ganduje who spoke while sitting on one of the beds, said “I am not sitting on this bed because of any sickness. You all know that I am COVID-19 negative. I just want feel the comfort Dangote Foundation has made for those who are found positive. Which we are praying not to have.”

He reiterated the 3-Model strategy the state comes up with against the deadly disease of COVID-19, of Preventive, Curative and Palliative. Which he assured that the state would do everything possible to get the best out of all the three stages.

In the concluding part of his remarks, he thanked all those who made contributions, health workers, Clerics who are up and doing in praying for the state and the country, traditional institutions, all people who are doing their best to comply with advices given by health professionals, among others.