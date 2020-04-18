<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State government yesterday confirmed that the state’s COVID-19 Taskforce co-chairman, Prof. Abdulrazak Garba Habib, and three other members of the committee had been tested positive to Coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, confirmed the situation in a statement issued by the ministry’s public relations officer, Hadiza Mustapha Namadi.

The commissioner advised the general public to keep social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to keep safe as it continues to take measures to contain the spread of the disease in the state.

Daily Trust reliably gathered that the chairman of the Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and scores of members of the committee had been on self-isoloation.

Prominent among members of the committee confirmed to be in self-isolation are the Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, secretary of the committee, Dr Imam Wada, Dr Amina Abdullahi Ganduje and the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, among others.





Daily Trust gathered that their decision to go into self-isolation followed the discovery of the status of the co-chair, Professor Abdulrazaq Garba Habibu, whose result was positive.

A reliable source within the government confirmed that all members of Kano Task Force committee had been on self-isolation following the discovery.

Daily Trust gathered that the result for the co-chair was released on Wednesday and he had since been admitted at the state’s isolation centre at Kwanar Dawaki.

Following the rise in cases of the COVID-19 in Kano State, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has yesterday that the federal government would assist the state to manage the situation.

He spoke in Abuja at the 14th joint national briefing of the PTF on COVID-19.

“Recent data released by the NCDC has shown a rise in the number of cases in Kano. The PTF will visit the state to evaluate the state of readiness and to guide the authorities in the management of the situation,” Mustapha said.