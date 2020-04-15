<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Five persons have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kano State, bringing the number of the state’s confirmed cases to nine.

The state’s ministry of health announced this on Twitter on Wednesday.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had on Tuesday imposed a seven-day lockdown on the state to curb the disease’s spread.





“With the rising numbers of COVID-19 patients, it’s time to halt the virus in its tracks. A 1-week complete lockdown of Kano State will begin on Thursday the 16th April by 10 PM,” the governor wrote on Twitter.

“Please stay indoors and let us defeat this pandemic that threatens our vision for a safer #FutureKano.”