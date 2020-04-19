<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State Government has confirmed ten new cases of coronavirus.

Governor Umar Ganduje while confirming the development on Sunday, said the state now has 37 confirmed cases.

“We have now confirmed a total of 37 COVID-19 cases with 10 new cases emerging yesterday evening. It’s important that you wash your hands and disinfect your environment to avoid catching the virus.





“We are working tenaciously to make sure that the people of Kano State remain safe,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The new cases were identified in Lagos, FCT, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, and Ekiti States.

Nigeria’s tally now stands at 542.