



The Kano State Government has so far conducted 12,918 coronavirus (COVID-19) samples test, the state’s Ministry of Health disclosed on its official Twitter handle @KNSMO on Friday.

It stated that “a total of 12,918 samples of COVID-19 were tested in Kano State.

“No new case recorded from the 97 results received from laboratories as at Thursday, July 2.

“A total of 19 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged.”

It disclosed that the state had so far recorded a total of 1,257 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which, 228 were active cases, 977 discharged and 52 deaths.





The ministry urged residents of the state to observe safety protocols, personal hygiene and use face mask, practice frequent hand washing, as well as social distancing to stem further spread of the pandemic.

It also provided toll free numbers: 0909 399 5333; 0909 399 5444, 0800 268 4356 to call when in difficulty.

Newsmen report that the Kano State Government, on Thursday, announced total easing of restrictions imposed on the state, aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.