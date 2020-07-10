



Kano State Government has approved the concession of 1,000 hectares of land to animal feeds processors to encourage fodder productions.

The leasing agreement would be implemented under the Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).

Mr Ibrahim Muhammad, the Project Coordinator, stated this in a statement signed by Ameen Yassar, the Project Communication Specialist on Friday in Kano.

Muhammad disclosed that the 1,000 hectares of lands were earmarked for leasing in designated grazing reserves in 16 local government areas of the state.

He said: “The state government’s gracious approval for the land will hasten commencement of our investment in commercial large scale fodder production, in partnership with the private sector.





“KSADP will identify 20 private sector investors interested in fodder production, to be allocated 50 hectares each and assist them in the development of pastures, provision of harvesting and bailing equipment as well as marketing facilities.”

According to him, the programme will encourage animal feeds production, increase milk yield, and facilitate artificial insemination services.

Muhammad said that the state government through the state Ministry of Agriculture also earmarked 20 hectares of land for fodder seed multiplication at Dudduru Grazing Reserve, in Ajingi Local Government Area.

“Other critical issues of the project included state wide cattle and small ruminants vaccination, establishment of a veterinary reference laboratory at Gwale LGA.

“Others are equipping and operationalisation of Artificial Insemination Center at Kadawa, in Garun Malam and the construction of a modern veterinary clinic at Dansoshiya in Kiru.”