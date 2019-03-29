<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

‎Badawa community in Nasarawa Local Government has appealed to the Kano State Government to rebuild seven classrooms destroyed by fire at its girls secondary school.‎

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire which started around 1a.m. on Monday, March 25, destroyed seven classrooms, a laboratory and the library.

A NAN correspondent who visited the school reports that the community organised ‎a prayer session for God’s intervention against future occurrence.‎

The village head of Badawa, Mallam Zakariya Garba, ‎told NAN ‎that the fire started around 1a.m. on Monday when many residents in the area had retired to bed.

Garba said that the fire ‎destroyed classrooms,a fully equipped laboratory and a library.

He said that the destroyed blocks were constructed and equipped at the cost of N172 million by Maltina and Esso Petroleum Company as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“We are appealing to the state, local government and other well-meaning individuals to come to our aid so that our children can continue with their studies,’’ the village head appealed.

The former Chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school, Muhammad Makaye, appealed to the state government to come to its rescue by renovating the damaged structures.‎

‎“Following the disaster, our children cannot continue with their studies. Unless government renovates the affected structures, they will continue to remain at home.

“As the senior secondary school examination is around the corner, the school has no functional laboratory for practical session and the students are now squatting with primary school pupils in class,’’ Makaye said.

He alleged that the fire might have been caused by hoodlums who usually converge on the school premises to smoke Indian hemp at night because the school was not fenced.

“Secondly, we suspect the hoodlums because there has been no electricity connection in the laboratory or the library for over two months,’’ the ex-PTA chairman said.

‎The residents appealed ‎to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to extend the dividends of democracy to the area by renovating the dilapidated structures in both primary and secondary school sections of the school.

Some members‎ of the community told NAN that the Kano State Commissioner for Education, Aishatu Ja’afar, visited the school on Sunday and expressed concern over the incidence.

The community residents said that during the visit, Ja’afar promised to look into the matter.