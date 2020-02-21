<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mukhtar Ishaq, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The EFCC made this known in a tweet on Friday.

According to the EFCC, the commissioner currently serving in the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.





The tweet read, “The Kano Zonal Office of the EFCC on Thursday, February 20, 2020, arrested the serving Kano State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mukhtar Ishaq.

“Ishaq was arrested for allegedly diverting monies meant for Kano Municipal Local Government while he was Chairman of the said Local Government.”