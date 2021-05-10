The Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir-Umar, on Monday, released 58 inmates awaiting trial from the state Central Correctional Centre.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, spokesman for the state judiciary in Kano.

Sagir-Umar announced the release of the inmates during a two-day jail delivery exercise at the central correctional centre and also gave each of the freed inmates N3,000 transport fare to their homes.

According to him, the jail delivery exercise is inline with the provision of section 40(c) of the Criminal Justice (Release from custody) Special Provision Act.

“The freed inmates include those who have been in custody between four and 15 years, mentally unstable, aged inmates and those suffering from various illnesses.





“The released inmates comprising both Male and female were allegedly involved in rape, robbery and unnatural offences among others.

“They were held in custody for a period longer than the maximum period they would have served if they had been convicted for the offences,” said the statement.

The chief judge admonished the freed inmates to be of good behavior and law abiding citizens as they returned to society.

On his part, the Controller, Correctional Centre, Kano Command, Mr Suleiman Suleiman, urged the released inmates to restrain themselves from any further misconduct.

The Attorney General of the state, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and Legal Aid Council were part of the jail delivery visit.