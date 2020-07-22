



The Kano State Government has ordered the cancelation of traditional Sallah festivities in this year’s Eid-del-Kabir in the state, as part of efforts to consolidate on the success achieved in the fight against Covid-19 and relaxation of lockdown in many states of the federation.

The state government made the decision during its weekly meeting held on Tuesday at Africa House, Government House, Kano. It however, grants the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state under strict observance of safety protocols, which are also to be supervised by government officials.

Briefing reporters on the outcome of the meeting on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said all the five Emirs in the state would go to the Eid Prayer Ground in their respective domains in motor vehicle, while there would be no visit to Shettima House, gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the Emirates.

He explained that government would assist in the provision of safety materials which included masks and hand sanitizers, as well as ensure strict observance of social distancing at the praying grounds.

The commissioner also disclosed the council’s approval to institute measures for the realization of government’s plan to transform the headquarters of the new Emirates to smaller cities through the construction of road networks with a view to ensuring even development and directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure with its relevant parastatals to apprise the council on the level of progress in that direction.





Garba stated that the council also requested the progress report on the execution of the 400-bed capacity hospital projects in the new emirates which are to have additional clinics such as Eye, Dental, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) which are being upgraded to reduce pressure on health facilities in Kano.

He said that the Commissioner for Education has been directed to submit a proposal to the council on the establishment of mega secondary schools in the new Emirates.

The commissioner said the council has approved the presentation of a proposal to the House of Assembly for an amendment to the state Emirates Council Law 2019 to pave the way for a review in the composition of kingmakers and rotation of chairmanship of the council.

The council, he said, has given approval for the release of N16,373,699.00 for the establishment of an Information Technology Centre at the state Film and Censorship Board.

Garba said the council approved the release of the sum of N37,785,000.00 for the conduct of an empowerment programme for 586 youths and women on indigenous crafts and skill acquisition across the state.

The commissioner added that in this regard, the council has directed the Ministries of Women Affairs, Local Government, Youth and Sports to come up with a list of those to benefit from the programme.