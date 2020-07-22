



Kano State government has ordered the cancellation of the traditional Sallah festivities to mark Eid-del-Kabir in the State.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammad Garba, on Wednesday indicated that the government approved the decision at its weekly Council meeting held at t the Government House

According to the statement, the meeting, however, granted leave for the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the State.

The statement added that the congregational prayers must be held under strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocols, requiring that prayers must be supervised by officials of the State government.

The statement said that ‘all the five Emirs in the State would go to the Eid Prayer Ground in their respective domains in motor vehicles, while there would be no visit to Shettima House, gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the Emirates.





It explained that the government would assist in the provision of safety materials such as face masks and hand sanitizers as well as ensure strict observance of social distancing at the praying grounds.

The statement also announced the government’s resolve to institute measures to transform the headquarters of the new Emirates to smaller cities through the construction of road networks to ensure even development in the State.

The statement further said the government has already requested for a progress report on the execution of the 400-bed capacity hospital projects in the new emirates, which are to have additional clinics such as Eye, Dental, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) which are being upgraded to reduce pressure on health facilities in Kano.

The government has also approved the presentation of a proposal to the House of Assembly for an amendment to the Kano State Emirates Council Law 2019 to pave the way for review in the composition of kingmakers and rotation of chairmanship of the council.