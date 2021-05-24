A Kano-based businessman, Engr. Balarabe Mohammed, has advised the state government to urgently review the tax system to attract investment and fast-track the economic development of the area.

He also expressed concern over the negative impact of multiple taxes on the efforts to promote entrepreneurship and support the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Engr. Mohammed, who is the managing director of Executive Sparkling Laundry and Cleaning Service Limited, maintained that the present tax system has adverse effects on the industrial drive of the state.

He called on the governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to look into the agitations of business owners over tax pressure that is capable of reversing the progress already made by his administration in developing Kano.





“We as industrialists are economic boosters especially in the areas of creating employment opportunities for Nigerians, apart from the revenue we generate for the government. Yet, the taxes we pay are killing and taking tolls on our businesses”, Mohammed said in an interview.

Mohammed observed that the same tax is paid to 10 different government establishments in the same year, which he said amounts to exploitation and abuse of the tax system.

He noted that the measure would create serious challenges for the government and the people if it was not checked.