



The Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board says it has destroyed some expired products worth N90 million at various markets in the state, the spokesperson Maikudi Marafa said in a statement on Monday

It said the executive secretary of the board, Tijjani Husain, represented by the director, Environmental and Public Health, Usman Rabiu, led the team that destroyed the expired products.

According to Mr Husain, the exercise was aimed at protecting public health against hazardous products, especially with the coming of Ramadan.





The statement further said the exercise was conducted after receiving a court order, directing the destruction of the expired products.

The board called on the citizens of the state to be vigilant in order to avoid the use of expired products.

The destroyed expired products included drugs, baking powder, minerals and other exotic drinks.

It was gathered that the state had intensified vigilance on fake, expired foods and drinks about a month ago.