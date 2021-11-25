Kano-based NGO call for special court to try rape cases

A Kano based Non-Governmental Organisation, WARAKA/Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) on Thursday called on the Kano State Government to establish a special court to try offenders of rape cases.

Addressing newsmen at a press conference on Thursday, Sunusi Aliyu Yakasai, Chairman, Steering Committee, WARAKA/Sexual Assault Referral Centre said Kano recorded 4000 rape cases between 2016 to 2021.

Mr Yakasai who was represented at the press conference by Barrister Huwaila Ibrahim Muhammad explained that “we need a special court to handle the exigencies over the rise of rape cases with speed.”

Barrister Ibrahim Muhammad said that the assault is more pronounced in the Metropolitan Council of the state, adding that as of May 2021 to date over 500 Rape cases were recorded in the state.

She explained that Dala has the highest record of reported violence against women, followed by Kumbotso, another metropolitan council within the period under review.

Barrister Huwaila explained that the NGO would embark on 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based violence campaign across the state, stressing that the idea was to galvanise action to end violence against women and girls in the state.

She stated that WARAKA/ Sexual Assault Referral Center with technical support from Justice for All had overtime successfully confronted the menace, adding that they have secured verdicts against numerous offenders.

Similarly, Barrister Huwaila disclosed that in recent years the voices of survivors and activists, through Campaigns such as #MeToo, #TimesUp, #NotOneMore, #BalanceTonPorc and others have reached a crescendo that cannot be silent.

“Today in Kano, Women and girls everywhere are today experiencing extensive abuses and their stories need to be brought to light”.

She said, “that is why we called on the Government of Ganduje in Kano, to as matter of urgency establishes a special Court to handle SABU Cases, this will certainly reduce the menace.”