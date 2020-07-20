



Kano State House of Assembly has called on the state government to repair a bridge threatened by erosion along Dawakin Tofa Science Secondary School-Roni-Katsina Road in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

The assembly made the call following a motion presented by Alhaji Sale Marke (APC Dawakin Tofa Constituency), on Monday.

Marke said that the bridge was in bad state and required immediate reconstruction before it collapse.

He also appealed to the state government to reconstruct the drainage along the road so as to facilitate easy passage of water, especially during the rainy season.

“I want to inform the house that the bad condition of the bridge has led to accidents and deaths.

“Most people in the areas now fear using the road, as such it’s imperative for the government to reconstruct the bridge and also the drainage,” he said.





The assembly members after deliberation on the issue, adopted the motion and called on the state government to take necessary action on the bridge.

In the same vein, the assembly also called on the government to resume the construction of Dakata-Bela and Rimin Kebe Road, linking Ungoggo, Nasarawa and Gezawa Local Government Areas.

The call followed a motion presented by Alhaji Aminu Sa’ad (PDP Ungoggo).

According to him, the road has been under construction for six years now, but was abandoned half way, leaving people of the area in serious hardship.

He said, “The people of the affected areas are seriously worried over the condition of the road, as most them now wish that the project was not even started.

“People find it difficult to pass through the road, and some of them now go through a longer route especially when it rains.

“Patients going to the only skin hospital in Kano, which is located in that area, suffer a lot on their way everyday.”