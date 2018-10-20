The Kano State House of Assembly has asked the publisher of an online newspaper, Daily Nigerian, Jafaar Jafaar, to appear before a committee it set up to investigate a publication by the newspaper which accused the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, of receiving $5 million bribes from contractors.

A letter dated 18 October, 2018, signed by the chairman of the committee, Hon. Baffa Baba Danagundi, which contained the summons to Jafaar reads: “I am writing on behalf of the committee to inform you that you are required to attend an investigatory hearing relating to your publication and video clips showing the executive governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, caught severally on spy cameras receiving bribes from contractors.

“All hearings will be public and you will be asked through your recollections of the above incident(s). You will also be given opportunity to offer your perspective and tender exhibits and ask questions.

“The meeting will be held as follows: On Thursday, 26th October, 2018, at 11 a.m. and venue is Kano State House of Assembly.

“You may wish to be accompanied to the meeting by your lawyer or a workplace colleague.”