The Kano State House of Assembly has adjourned its plenary session from Monday, May 14, to the end of June.

A statement sent by the director of press to the speaker, Ali Bala, said the adjournment is to enable members prepare for Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and Eidel-Fitr.

The police has since sealed the Assembly and denied journalists access to house.

A staff of the assembly who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the sergeant-at-arms had been brought to the house in the early hours of Monday, suspiciously to hide the mace.

The closure of the house came at a time when reports of plot to impeach the speaker, Abdullahi Atta, appeared in the media.

Mr. Atta was elected as speaker of Kano State House of Assembly following the resignation of Kabiru Rurum who was accused of corruption.